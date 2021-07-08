Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.64 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

