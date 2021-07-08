Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,339 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

