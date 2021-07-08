Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

CM opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

