Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

