Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $954.69 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $960.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

