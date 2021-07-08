Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

