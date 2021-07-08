Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 275 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

