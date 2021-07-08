Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 754 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

