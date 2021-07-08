Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.