Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 38,156 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

