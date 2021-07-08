Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

