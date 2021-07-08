Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 100.0% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned 4.52% of Stitch Fix worth $237,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,374. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

