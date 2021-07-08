STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 125,438 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics comprises 2.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $35,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 143,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,268. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

