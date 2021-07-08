Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 65,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 418% compared to the average daily volume of 12,557 call options.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,545. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

