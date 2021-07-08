Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of KE Put Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,277 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,475% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,367 put options.

Shares of KE stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion and a PE ratio of 258.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KE by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

