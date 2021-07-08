Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of OncoSec Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96,054% compared to the typical volume of 13 call options.

ONCS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

