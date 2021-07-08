Streamity (STM) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Streamity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $574,723.55 and approximately $4,137.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Streamity Coin Profile

Streamity (STM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars.

