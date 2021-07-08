Sumo Logic (SUMO) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sumo Logic to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

61.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sumo Logic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic Competitors -43.94% -60.32% -3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sumo Logic Competitors 2174 11421 21324 608 2.57

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million -$80.30 million -14.88 Sumo Logic Competitors $1.85 billion $322.22 million 55.11

Sumo Logic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.