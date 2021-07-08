Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,979 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

