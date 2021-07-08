Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 6.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.23. 19,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,659,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 255,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 388,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

