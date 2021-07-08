Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 3,398 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

