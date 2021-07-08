SureRemit One Day Volume Reaches $8,198.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $8,198.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

