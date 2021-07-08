SV Health Investors LLC Invests $107.03 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,911,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,033,000. AdaptHealth makes up about 40.1% of SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SV Health Investors LLC owned about 2.25% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,286. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

