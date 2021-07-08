Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

