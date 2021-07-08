Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

SYKE stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

