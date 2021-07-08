Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.67

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.67 and last traded at $157.17, with a volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.