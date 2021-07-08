Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.62 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $74.57 million and $2.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00399652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,244,299 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

