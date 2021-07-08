T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $204.19

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.19 and last traded at $203.63, with a volume of 756860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.