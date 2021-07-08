Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post sales of $78.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TLND traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.07. Talend has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talend by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Talend by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.