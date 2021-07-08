TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $33.68. TaskUs shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 2,615 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

