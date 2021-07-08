Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $$2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

