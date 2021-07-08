TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,694 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

