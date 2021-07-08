TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,104 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $9,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

