TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 128,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

