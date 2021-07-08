TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,359 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

