TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,608 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

