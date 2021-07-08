TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.