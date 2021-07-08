Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $106.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.90 million to $108.40 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $807,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 174,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,286. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $915.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

