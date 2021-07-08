Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.40. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $910.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

