Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TPX opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

