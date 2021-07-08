Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $804,820.41 and $130,054.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,136 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

