Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,935 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $173,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after buying an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after buying an additional 833,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after buying an additional 516,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.