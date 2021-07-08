TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

