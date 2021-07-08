Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 5.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 14,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
TGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.