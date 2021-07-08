The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

