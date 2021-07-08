The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $1,280.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,280.53.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $959.00 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $578.02 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,054.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

