The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,280.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $959.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $578.02 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,054.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,922,975. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

