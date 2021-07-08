The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 816,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Cato were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Cato by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Cato by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cato by 69.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

CATO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

