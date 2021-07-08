The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $243,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.