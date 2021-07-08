The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.